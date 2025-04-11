Dubai: GGICO Metro Station To Be Renamed Effective April 14

A metro station on the Red Line of the Dubai Metro will have a new name from April 14, 2024.

GGICO station will be renamed to Al Garhoud Metro Station, the Roads and Transport Authority said on Friday, April 11.

In a tweet on X, the authority marked the location of the station on the map displaying the metro lines. Take a look at it below:

Just last month, Dubai's Al Khail Metro station was renamed Al Fardan Exchange . The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed an agreement granting the financial service provider naming rights for the Metro station.