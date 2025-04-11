Estates Of Schwarzenbach And Maillart Honoured By UNESCO
-
Deutsch
de
Nachlässe von Schwarzenbach und Maillart werden Weltdokumentenerbe
Original
Read more: Nachlässe von Schwarzenbach und Maillart werden Weltdokumentenerb
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This was decided by the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris.
The Federal Office of Culture announced on Friday that the committee was thus honouring two pioneers of the travel diary. The estates are held at the Bibliothèque de Genève, the Musée Photo Elysée in Lausanne and the Literary Archives of the Swiss National Library in Bern.
+ Annemarie Schwarzenbach's extraordinary life, in pictures
They reflect the artistic and critical engagement of the two writers with the most formative conflicts of the 20th century, which are still relevant today, the culture office wrote.
+ UNESCO Memory of the World RegisterExternal link
Translated from German by DeepL/tsHow we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: External link
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment