Unaizah Mission To Brazil Fosters Trade Ties

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – After days of an intense schedule, business leaders from Unaizah, a city in the Al Qassim province of Saudi Arabia, concluded their mission to Brazil on Thursday (10) with the goal of further developing the trade relations initiated during the trip in at least two areas: the export of Saudi dates and the import of Brazilian products.

The Unaizah Chamber of Commerce and Industry carried out the mission to Brazil, representing the business sector, with a schedule from last Monday (7) to Thursday. In a meeting at the headquarters of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) on Thursday afternoon, the leaders of the Unaizah Chamber presented their plans to continue the trade relationship that had been initiated. The ABCC gave support to the activities of the Saudi entity in Brazil.

Meeting at the Arab-Brazilian Chamber to discuss the continuation of the partnership

The Unaizah Chamber of Commerce's President Khaled Mohammad Alsaikhan, Vice President Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Keraida (also general manager of date company Alkeraida Dates), and Secretary-General Ryiadh Abdulrahman Al Jowhar were received by ABCC International Relations Vice President & Secretary-General Mohamad Mourad, Board member William Atui, Institutional Relations Analyst Elaine Prates, and Institutional Relations Advisor Bassel Abou Latif.

The Saudi group arrived in Brazil with other members of the Unaizah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to participate in the Anuga food fair, which took place in São Paulo from Monday to Thursday, and to follow a schedule focused on trade relations. In addition to Alkeraida Dates, Saudi companies Khalas Dates, Raghd, and Zamil Food were exhibitors at the fair.

Saudis find dates at food supply center Ceagesp

As part of the mission's schedule in Brazil, in addition to participating in Anuga, the delegation also visited the Nature Food Tech industry in the São Paulo countryside, which uses dates in its product formulations, and food supply center Ceagesp, where the Saudis observed the commercialization of dates, discussed the use of technology in fruit processing, and explored product distribution opportunities.

Governor of Rondônia state tastes Saudi dates

Saudi chamber leaders also met with the governor of Rondônia state, Marcos Rocha, at Anuga to discuss business opportunities. The governor was invited to visit Unaizah's date harvest season next August and promised that if he cannot attend, he will send the vice governor, Sergio Gonçalves, in his place.

Rocha told ANBA that he introduced Roraima's products like fish and coffee to the Saudis and discussed the importance of promoting bilateral trade. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia is a major importer of Brazilian food products and is also looking to expand its customer base in the country for its own products, such as dates.

The Saudis also visited the São Paulo Commercial Association (ACSP), an entity representing the state's retail sector, where they discussed the importance of information exchange and cooperation. They expressed their willingness to export dates to Brazil and expand trade relations with Brazilian partners. The group was welcomed by ACSP economist Ulisses Ruiz de Gamboa.

The mission is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed last year between the ABCC and the Unaizah Chamber, which also led Brazilian institution leaders to visit the Saudi city. During the meeting at the ABCC, both sides expressed their desire to continue the partnership.

“We'll work together with the goal of increasing the distribution of Saudi dates in Brazil, knowing they're among the world's best,” said Mourad. Speaking to ANBA, Alsaikhan expressed satisfaction with how well Saudi dates have received among Brazilian consumers.

On another front, the leaders of the Unaizah Chamber of Commerce and Industry proposed creating a platform to introduce Brazilian companies and their products to the Saudi market. During the meeting, potential sectors were identified as the focus of the initiative, including nuts, sugar-free biscuits, and footwear. The Saudi delegation carried out its appointments in Brazil accompanied by Bassel Abou Latif.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda





