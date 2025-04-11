Odisha Police Arrest Man From T'gana In Online Trading Fraud Case Worth Rs 1.4 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 11 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested one more fraudster in connection with the online trading investment fraud case, in which a Biju Janata Dal MLA and former minister lost Rs 1.4 crore to the cyber criminals.

The 34-year-old accused identified as Amanullah Khan was arrested from Hyderabad in Telangana by the Crime Branch officials.

The sleuths later brought Khan to Odisha on transit remand and produced him before a local court in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The court later sent the accused to14-days judicial custody.

The crime branch sources revealed that the cyber fraudsters transferred Rs 27 lakh out of the total Rs 1.4 crore fraud amount to the account of accused Khan.

It is worth noting that as many as seven accused persons involved in the fraud case were arrested by the Crime Branch officials from different places in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka last month.

The BJD legislator who fell prey to the cyber fraudsters lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station of crime branch on January 13, 2025.

As per sources, the senior BJD leader came into contact with the fraudsters through a message on social media a couple of months ago.

“The accused and their associates posing as trade analysts lured the complainant with promises of high returns through investments in IPOs, shares and OTC trading. Persuaded by their assurances, he began trading and, between November 13, 2024, and January 1, 2025, transferred a total of Rs 1,40,00,000. Despite initial losses, the fraudsters convinced him to invest further. However, when he attempted to withdraw his funds, they demanded additional payments and refused to release his money,” said a senior Crime Branch official.

The investigating team has seized various incriminating items, including mobile phones, SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, bank passbooks and debit card from the possession of the accused fraudster.