Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (April 17-19, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ​Looking for exciting ways to spend your weekend in Qatar? From thrilling sports events to vibrant art exhibitions, there's something for everyone this weekend. Whether you're a sports enthusiast, art or music lover, or simply seeking enjoyable activities, The Peninsula has gathered a diverse range of experiences to make your weekend memorable. Here are some of the events happening this weekend!

Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour

April 14 to 19, 2025

Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

The Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour , organized by the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF), brings the world's top Padel talent for both sexes to the iconic Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex for a prestigious showdown on the global stage.

BilAraby Summit

April 19 to 20, 2025

Multaqa, Education City

The BilAraby Summit is a global platform celebrating Arab innovation, amplifying Arabic voices, and fostering meaningful dialogue through inspiring talks, interactive discussions, and creative workshops.

Tickets for the BilAraby Summit is QAR200 and registration is required.

Qatar Philharmonic Presents: Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1

April 19, 2025

7:30pm onwards

Katara Cultural Village, Opera House

Experience an unforgettable evening with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra at the Katara Opera House, led by conductor Michalis Economou. Featuring Verdi's Overture to La Forza del Destino, Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 with violinist Anastasiya Petryshak, and Dmitri Shostakovich's stirring Symphony No. 10 in E minor, Op. 93.

Tickets for this event start at QAR100, and can be booked here .

17th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

April 16 to 19, 2025

Aspire Dome

The 17th Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha kicks off the road to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, bringing together around 80 top gymnasts from over 20 countries. Over four thrilling days, witness world-class performances and jaw-dropping routines as a new Olympic cycle begins.

Tickets for this event start at QAR60, and can be booked here .

Open Call for Exhibitions - Design Doha 2026

Up till June 30, 2025

The Design Doha Biennale will return for its second edition as it invites curators to submit proposals in efforts to celebrate the region's cultural heritage and innovative design. The selected exhibitions will be showcased across Doha, fostering a vibrant, inclusive conversation on contemporary design. Interested contributors are encouraged to visit here for more information.

Submission deadline is set on May 12, 2025 at 12pm Doha Time and can be done here .

Your Ghosts Are Mine: Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices

April 19 to August 9, 2025

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Originally showcased at the 60th Venice Biennale in 2024, this exhibition brings together over forty filmmakers and video artists from the Arab world, Africa, and Southeast Asia. It explores contemporary themes of exile, migration, and the complexities of transnational life and community.

Visiting this exhibition is free-of-charge, however, interested participants require prior registration through here .

Qatar: Close to My Soul

April 19 to August 9, 2025

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Qatar: Close to My Soul – Art from the Collection of Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani offers a sweeping look at Qatari art from the late 1960s to today, highlighting key artists, movements, and ideas that have shaped the nation's modern and contemporary art scene. Visiting this exhibition is free-of-charge, however, interested participants require prior registration .

Wafa al-Hamad: Sites of Imagination

April 19 to August 9, 2025

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

This landmark exhibition is the first comprehensive showcase of Wafa al-Hamad's influential 40-year career as a pioneering Qatari artist, educator, and designer. Visiting this exhibition is free-of-charge, however, interested participants require prior registration .