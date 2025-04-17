‘Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay’, Book On PM Modi’S Speeches On Culture Set For Launch Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) A compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches on culture -- 'Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay' -- in the form of a book is set to be released here on Friday.

The formal launch ceremony of the book will be held at 5.00 p.m. at the Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), located at Janpath.

According to a government media release, the book will be formally released by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, the head of the Juna Akhara.

The event will be presided over by Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman of IGNCA, will be present as the Guest of Honour.

'Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay' is a curated collection of speeches by PM Modi delivered on various occasions, highlighting Indian culture, traditions, spiritual values, and cultural heritage.

The foreword of the book is written by Ram Bahadur Rai, and the compilation has been done by Dr Prabhat Ojha. The book has been published by Prabhat Prakashan.

The book launch is likely to draw scholars, literary enthusiasts, and policymakers interested in understanding India's timeless traditions.

In 2023, a two-volume book 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' compiled from the speeches and addresses given by PM Modi during his successful second term from June 2020 to May 2021 and June 2021 to May 2022 was released at Kushabhav Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal. These books were compiled by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The book has 86 inspirational speeches in one section and 80 speeches in the other section. Selected speeches of PM Modi were compiled on many important topics. The speeches included the Prime Minister's address to the common citizens on topics like Startup India, Good Governance, Women Empowerment, Nation Power, Self-reliant India, Jai Vigyan, Jai Kisan, etc.

In January, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a book on a selection of PM Modi's speeches, which he said will be made more accessible to the common people, as this benefits society and inspires people. The book, translated into Bengali and compiled for the first time, was released at the Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee Bhasha Bhavan, National Library in Kolkata.

In November 2024, BJP Lok Sabha member Kangana Ranaut compiled, edited, and presented all the speeches given by PM Modi on the Red Fort on Independence Day. The book titled 'Rashtra Pratham Narendra Modi' compiles and translates PM Modi's Independence Day speeches delivered during his tenure.