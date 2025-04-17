Namrata Shirodkar Watches Nick’S ‘Spectacular Show,’ Thanks Priyanka For ‘Fabulous Evening’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Former actress Namrata Shirodkar watched Nick Jonas' show“The Last Five Years” in New York and thanked the American pop star for a“spectacular show” and his star wife Priyanka Chopra for a“fabulous evening.”

With her children Sitara and Gautham by her side, Namrata posted a picture on her Instagram stories section. The image had the wife of superstar Mahesh Babu and her children posing alongside Nick Jonas.

For the caption, she wrote,“Thank you Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra for a fabulous evening and a spectacular show!!! The Last Five Years.”

Priyanka on Friday morning re-shared Namrata's post on her Instagram stories and commented,“So glad you all had a great time.”

'The Last Five Years,' which is Jason Robert Brown's two-person musical, marks its first Broadway production. It has Nick alongside Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

It centers on two New Yorkers-Jamie (Jonas), an up-and-coming author, and Cathy (Warren), an aspiring actress-whose love story unfolds over five years. Jamie's journey is presented in chronological order, while Cathy's is told in reverse, starting at the end of their marriage.

On April 14, Nick shared a bit of stage fright when performing“The Last Five Years” on Broadway.

At the opening night of his new musical The Last Five Years at the Hudson Theatre in New York, Nick said that while he's comfortable performing in front of his family, it's a lot different when he's putting on a show for theater enthusiasts, reports people.

"The thing for me is there are a lot of people who love this show, who have played these roles in different productions, their high school or college or whatever. And it's those folks who have done it that I feel most intimidated to do it for," he said.

Nick added, "But I think that's the beauty of storytelling and being an artist and an actor, is that you get to take big risks and put yourself out there. And I love it.”

"As intimidating as it might feel sometimes, I think it's a really gratifying experience to get out and really put yourself out there and take big swings and see what happens."