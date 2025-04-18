Florida State University Shooting: Suspected Gunman Sheriff's Deputy Son Is Trump's Supporter, Netizens Say. Who Is He?
The university issued an emergency alert, requesting all students, faculty, staff members to shelter in place quickly.
Netizens react
Netizens were quick to point out that the 20-year-old suspect Phoenix Ikner is a Trump supporter. One of the users on X said,“the 20 years old Phoenix Ikner who is the Florida State University Shooter: 1-He was a White American 2-He was a Trump Supporter 3-He was a Republican.” Another said,“The Florida State University sh**ter has been identified as Phoenix Ikner, the son of a sheriff's deputy. Ikner was featured in FSU News in January before Trump's inauguration. He was reportedly a political science major.”
