Florida State University Shooting: Suspected Gunman Sheriff's Deputy Son Is Trump's Supporter, Netizens Say. Who Is He?

MENAFN - Live Mint) According to authorities, a gunman opened fire on Thursday at Florida State University, killing two people and wounding at least six others. It added 20-year-old gunman is the son of a sheriff's deputy whose former service weapon was used in the shooting. The incident took place around 11:50 AM (EST) local time.

The university issued an emergency alert, requesting all students, faculty, staff members to shelter in place quickly.

Netizens react

Netizens were quick to point out that the 20-year-old suspect Phoenix Ikner is a Trump supporter. One of the users on X said,“the 20 years old Phoenix Ikner who is the Florida State University Shooter: 1-He was a White American 2-He was a Trump Supporter 3-He was a Republican.” Another said,“The Florida State University sh**ter has been identified as Phoenix Ikner, the son of a sheriff's deputy. Ikner was featured in FSU News in January before Trump's inauguration. He was reportedly a political science major.”