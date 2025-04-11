Gentoo Media Inc. Publishes 2024 Annual Report

ST JULIANS, Malta, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media Inc. (G2M) today announces the publication of its 2024 Annual Report. The report is available in both PDF format and European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), and is accompanied by the company's 2024 Sustainability Report, including the EU taxonomy disclosures. All documents can be accessed via the company's website at .

For the full year 2024, Gentoo Media reported total revenue of EUR 123 million, representing a 39% increase year-over-year. EBITDA before special items reached EUR 57 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 46% and an annual growth of 44%. Cash flow from operating activities totalled EUR 33 million.

CEO Jonas Warrer comments: "Our 2024 results reflect Gentoo Media's strategic commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence. Across our global operations, we continue to deliver high-quality leads and trusted compliance solutions, empowering our partners to succeed in a dynamic iGaming landscape."

As part of the 2024 year-end close process, management has reassessed internal accounting policies and procedures. In alignment with IFRS 5, Gentoo Media has restated its condensed consolidated financial statements to reflect the split between Media (continuing operations) and Platform & Sportsbook (discontinued operations). The restatement includes reclassifications and certain provisions made after the Q4 2024 Interim Report. Additionally, adjustments have been made to reported revenue, representing a downward correction of approximately 1.5% of total revenue, due to revised accounting treatment of acquisition-related items. The reclassification between continuing and discontinued operations has also led to an increase of EUR 2 million in cash flow from operating activities.

For further information, contact:

Jonas Warrer, CEO, [email protected] , +45 30788450

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of the Board, mikael@g2m, +44 737674852

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. Through its subsidiary Titan Inc. the company also sells SEO and content services to online businesses. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). .



This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4135181

The following files are available for download: