12Th Tribe Announces Grand Opening Of Second Retail Location In Venice, California On Abbot Kinney Boulevard

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 12th Tribe , the renowned Los Angeles-based women's clothing and accessory brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second retail store on the iconic Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, California. Located at 1333 Abbot Kinney Blvd, the boutique opens its doors on April 11, 2025, offering a one-of-a-kind, immersive in-person shopping experience in one of LA's most fashionable neighborhoods.Shoppers visiting the new 12th Tribe Venice store can explore the brand's signature collections including tops, bottoms, dresses, matching sets, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices range from $30 to $200, providing a wide array of versatile and on-trend pieces designed to suit every occasion-from daily wear to travel, festivals, and events. The boutique will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 AM to 7 PM.Demi Marchese, Founder and CEO of 12th Tribe, shares:“We're thrilled to open our first Los Angeles location-especially here in Venice, where our journey truly began. Abbot Kinney is the heartbeat of creative fashion in LA, and we couldn't think of a more fitting place to bring our community together in-person. Our goal is to leave every visitor feeling inspired, confident, and empowered to express their unique style.”The store design reflects the 12th Tribe aesthetic-a mix of California-inspired minimalism and elevated global influences. Elements include raw textures, sculptural décor, organic curves, and a large communal mirror, all reminiscent of dreamy travel destinations and the world's most photogenic spaces. The boutique's interior invites customers to shop, connect, and style their looks with ease-like stepping into the wardrobe of your most stylish best friend.To celebrate the opening, 12th Tribe is offering:- Complimentary personal styling appointments- VIP access to upcoming brand events- Subscriber-only perks via 12thTribeText 718.260.6102 to schedule a styling session or visit 12thtribe to learn more.For real-time updates, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive previews, follow:- @shop12thtribe (Main Brand)- @shop12thtribe (Retail & Event Highlights)About 12th Tribe12th Tribe is a Los Angeles-based women's fashion brand known for curating stylish, wearable looks that blend comfort and confidence. Founded in 2015 by Demi Marchese, the brand was inspired by her global travels and the everyday style of women around her. 12th Tribe has quickly grown into a cult-favorite, worn by celebrities like Paris Hilton, Halsey, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Carrie Underwood. Whether you're planning a trip, a night out, or simply dressing for your day-to-day, 12th Tribe outfits are designed to create your most memorable moments.

