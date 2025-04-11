SJVN Commissioning 5 Power Projects In Arunachal At A Cost Of Rs 60,000 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, April 11 (IANS) SJVN Limited, a Navratna CPSE under Union Ministry of Power, is commissioning five power projects in Arunachal Pradesh with a total generation capacity of 5,097 MW and entailing a combined investment of around Rs 60,000 crore, officials said on Friday.

An official of the SJVN Limited said that the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydro-Electric Project was taken over by the company along with four other hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh, totalling 5097 MW, after signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Arunachal Pradesh government on August 12, 2023.

All five hydro power plants are located in the Dibang Valley district.

SVJN Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, said that the company is a leading public sector undertaking involved in the development of hydro, solar, wind, and thermal power projects across India and abroad.

With a growing portfolio and a strong focus on sustainability, SJVN continues to play a pivotal role in India's energy transition, he said.

The Etalin Hydro-Electric Project in Dibang Valley district envisages the construction of two dams – one on the Dri River and another on the Talo (Tangon) River, with an underground powerhouse complex located just before the confluence of the two rivers near Etalin village. The project is scheduled to be commissioned in December 2033.

"SJVN is committed to the responsible and inclusive development of Arunachal Pradesh. The release of this compensation amount is a major step in honouring the rights of the local communities while ensuring progress of vital infrastructure projects for the nation," the CMD said.

Officials said that in a significant step towards accelerating hydro-power development in Arunachal Pradesh, SJVN Limited has released the land compensation amount of Rs 269.98 crore for the Etalin project.

During the review meeting chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Thursday at the Tawang circuit house, Chaudhary said that the land compensation amount has been deposited in the joint account of the district officials concerned of Dibang Valley on March 26.

In the review meeting, the Chief Minister has suggested power developers, who are already working in the state, explore smaller projects in their respective river basins and work on them, if feasible, to add to the hydropower capacity of the state. Besides the SJVN Ltd, three other CPSUs -- the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), and the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCIL) are also commissioning several mega hydro-electric power projects in Arunachal Pradesh.