The Brookbush Institute Publishes NEW Updates: 'Glossary: Force Velocity Curve, Course: Upper Body Power Exercises'

Power Push-up -

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with new courses, a modern glossary, AI Tutor, and client program generator.

- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excerpt from the course: Upper Body and Total Body Power Exercises- Additional Glossary Term: Force Velocity Curve- Prepare for the Brookbush Institute: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) CertificateUPPER BODY AND TOTAL BODY POWER EXERCISES: A COMPREHENSIVE, CONTINUING EDUCATION-APPROVED TRAINING COURSEEnhancing upper body power is crucial for athletes aiming to improve performance in activities requiring explosive arm movements, such as throwing, punching, and rapid upper body actions. The Brookbush Institute's course on Upper Body Power Exercises and Total Body Power Exercises offers a comprehensive approach to developing this critical component of athleticism.​Course Overview:- This course delves into the science and application of upper body and total body power training, providing a structured progression of exercises designed to enhance explosive strength and velocity. It moves beyond traditional strength and hypertrophy training to focus on high-velocity, power-centric movements, underpinned by contemporary research and biomechanical insights.​Course Highlights:- Diverse Exercise Selection: Engage in a variety of movements, from medicine ball ballistic shoulder presses targeting shoulder muscles to plyometric push-ups for chest muscles, and ballistic chop exercises for back and core muscles. These exercises aim to enhance the rate of force development (RFD) and optimize the use of the stretch-shortening cycle .​- Detailed Instruction: Receive comprehensive guidance on proper form and technique, including cues on scapular positioning, shoulder range of motion, foot placement, and body alignment to ensure effective and safe execution of each exercise.Progressive Training Modules: Advance through meticulously curated progressions and regressions tailored to individual fitness levels, promoting continuous improvement while minimizing injury risk.​- Evidence-Based Strategies: Benefit from comprehensively evidence-based methodologies, delivering an unprecedented level of accuracy and outcomes. This includes topics like the importance of a rapid eccentric contraction (pre-stretch), a minimized amortization phase, and optimal concentric loading and cuing to enhance power output.​- Comprehensive Resources: Access an array of learning materials, including an AI tutor , study guides, illustrative content, technique videos, and sample routines (and client program generator ), all designed to enrich your learning experience.​Certification and Continuing Education:Upon completion, earn credits applicable toward the Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification and continuing education units for various movement and sports medicine professionals, including personal trainers, physical therapists, athletic trainers, chiropractors, massage therapists, and occupational therapists.​FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSWhat are the best exercises for upper body power?- Effective upper body power exercises include movements that incorporate rapid eccentric contractions followed by explosive concentric actions. Examples include medicine ball ballistic shoulder presses , plyometric push-ups for chest muscles, and ballistic chop exercises targeting the back and core musclesHow do upper-body power exercises differ from strength training?- While strength training focuses on moving heavier loads slowly to build muscle mass and strength, power exercises emphasize moving lighter loads or bodyweight rapidly to enhance speed and explosiveness. Power training aims to improve the rate of force development (RFD) and the efficiency of the stretch-shortening cycle.Can beginners perform upper-body power exercises?- Yes, with appropriate progressions and regressions. The course provides safe and effective variations tailored to different fitness levels, starting from fundamental movements and advancing to more complex exercises as proficiency increases. ​Are Olympic lifts necessary for developing upper body power?- Not necessarily. While Olympic lifts can be effective for advanced athletes, research suggests that high-velocity ballistic exercises, such as medicine ball throws and plyometric push-ups, may yield superior results in many populations. For more on this topic, check out: Are Olympic Lifts the Best Choice for Power Development?How often should upper body power training be performed?- Training frequency should be tailored to individual goals and recovery capacity. Generally, incorporating upper body power exercises 2-3 times per week, allowing adequate rest between sessions, can effectively enhance power without overtraining.​Is this course suitable for rehabilitation professionals?- Yes. The course is designed for a broad range of movement and sports medicine professionals, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and chiropractors, providing them with tools to integrate power training into rehabilitation programs safely and effectively.FOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

Brent Brookbush

Brookbush Institute

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.