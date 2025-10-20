403
Info. Min.: Visit Kuwait Only Portal For Event Permits
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said that "Visit Kuwait" will be the only approved portal for local and international companies to apply to host public events -- tourism, cultural, artistic, entertainment, and others.
Speaking to KUNA on Monday, he said that the portal, launching November 1, is the unified official digital gateway for licensing and organizing events, advancing digital transformation and standardizing permits for efficiency, transparency, and speed.
The portal will boost cultural and tourism development and the creative economy by enabling the private sector to deliver quality events, he explained.
The platform will also integrate with "Kuwait Visa" to manage visitors and participants, supporting a national plan to position Kuwait as an enticing destination and a leading hub aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035. (end)
