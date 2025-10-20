Rs 7,000 Cr Firecracker Sales Light Up Sivakasi This Deepavali

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) The country witnessed a spectacular Deepavali celebration this year, marked not only by dazzling fireworks but also by record-breaking sales.

According to the Fireworks Traders Federation, firecrackers worth around Rs 7,000 crore were sold during the festive season, indicating a significant jump of Rs 1,000 crore compared to last year's Rs 6,000 crore turnover.

Every year, millions across India celebrate Deepavali - the festival of lights - by wearing new clothes, decorating their homes, and bursting an array of colourful crackers.

This year, the festival spirit was particularly high, drawing large crowds to Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, and Sattur - the country's key fireworks manufacturing hubs.

Traders reported that buyers from across the nation flocked to these towns in the run-up to the festival.

Orders also poured in from other states, reflecting renewed enthusiasm after years of subdued celebrations due to environmental restrictions and pandemic-related slowdowns. This year's market also saw a wave of innovation.

The introduction of new varieties of crackers, such as the“Pizza” and“Watermelon” models - known for their vibrant colours and creative displays - captured public attention and became instant bestsellers. Manufacturers said that the strong demand for such innovative products helped boost overall sales. The Federation attributed the surge in sales partly to the relaxation of restrictions in several states. In particular, the recent court approval allowing the bursting of green crackers in Delhi, where a blanket ban had been in place for several years, significantly boosted demand nationwide.

Sivakasi, often referred to as India's fireworks capital, employs thousands of workers and accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the country's firecracker production. Traders said that this year's festival brought much-needed relief to the industry, which had faced uncertainty due to environmental concerns and regulatory hurdles.

With the sparkle of fireworks once again lighting up the skies across India, Deepavali 2025 not only rekindled festive cheer but also reignited hope among thousands of small-scale manufacturers and traders in Tamil Nadu's fireworks belt.