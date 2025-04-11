U.S. Residential HVAC Industry Report 2025: $31.4 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Trends Analysis, And Forecasts 2021-2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Residential HVAC Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Residential HVAC Market was valued at USD 15.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 31.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.5% The market is gaining traction as homeowners increasingly prioritize energy-efficient and sustainable heating and cooling solutions. With environmental concerns on the rise, consumers are actively seeking HVAC systems that minimize energy consumption, lower carbon footprints, and reduce long-term operational costs. The growing emphasis on sustainability has significantly influenced purchasing decisions, pushing manufacturers to develop advanced HVAC technologies that align with evolving consumer preferences.



Federal and state incentives, including tax credits and rebates, are further accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly HVAC systems. As demand for smarter, more efficient climate control solutions grows, industry players are focusing on innovation to enhance system performance, increase connectivity, and improve indoor air quality. The introduction of smart thermostats, variable-speed compressors, and AI-driven climate control features is reshaping the landscape of the U.S. residential HVAC industry, setting the stage for continued expansion.

Among HVAC systems, heat pumps accounted for USD 7.4 billion in revenue in 2024. The increasing adoption of heat pumps is largely attributed to their ability to transfer heat using electricity rather than generating it, making them a crucial component in residential decarbonization efforts. As homeowners look for energy-efficient alternatives to traditional HVAC systems, the demand for heat pumps continues to surge. Manufacturers are integrating digital technologies, such as IoT-enabled performance monitoring and predictive maintenance features, to enhance the efficiency and reliability of these systems. The expansion of solar-thermal energy applications is also expected to complement the growth of heat pumps, further driving market development.

The split air conditioner segment is positioned for significant growth, with a strong CAGR anticipated over the next decade. The rising preference for ductless systems, which offer flexible installation and improved energy efficiency, is fueling demand across new and existing residential properties. With technological advancements improving system capabilities and reducing operational costs, split air conditioners are expected to play a vital role in the overall expansion of the U.S. residential HVAC market.

The residential sector remains the dominant force in the U.S. HVAC industry, projected to capture an 87% market share in 2024. Homeowners are increasingly investing in HVAC solutions that offer energy savings, improved air quality, and smart home integration. The growing popularity of programmable thermostats, home automation compatibility, and zoning systems reflects the shift toward intelligent climate management. Federal initiatives promoting energy efficiency have incentivized consumers to upgrade outdated systems, reinforcing the trend toward sustainable residential HVAC solutions.

By installation type, the replacement and retrofit segment continues to lead the market, accounting for a 55% share in 2024. Aging HVAC infrastructure, stringent environmental policies, and consumer demand for high-efficiency upgrades are key drivers of this trend. Homeowners are replacing outdated systems with high-SEER-rated air conditioners, advanced heat pumps, and smart thermostats that optimize energy consumption while meeting new emissions standards. As regulatory frameworks become more stringent, the push for eco-friendly HVAC solutions is expected to strengthen, ensuring sustained market growth.

