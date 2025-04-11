Kerin M. Cagle Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Unstoppable' With Lisa Nichols

Kerin M. Cagle

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Kerin M. Cagle, who will be co-authoring the highly anticipated book,“Unstoppable”, alongside the renowned Lisa Nichols and an exceptional group of authors.



“Unstoppable” will inspire readers with stories of resilience and determination, proving that perseverance paves the way to success. The official launch of this empowering book is scheduled for the Summer of 2025.



Kerin M. Cagle is dedicated to empowering women to reach their full potential and build lasting legacies. In 2024, she established sYmply The BestTM, a transformative space where women heal from trauma, break free from limitations, and develop deep connections to create exceptional lives with lasting impact.



Kerin M. Cagle is the Chief Branding and Strategy Officer and co-owner of ASE Private WealthTM, where she helps shape the firm's vision, brand, and client experience for affluent individuals and families, and private business owners. She also co-leads 100-Year IMPACTTM with her husband, Devery“Rusty” Cagle-CEO of ASE and best-selling co-author of“Empathy and Understanding in Business.” Together, they help high-net-worth families and individuals, private business owners, and non-profits design meaningful legacies that drive charitable impact on both local and global levels.



Additionally, Kerin is a Producer with Abundance Studios®, a cause-based film studio dedicated to creating impactful, socially conscious films that address pressing societal issues while inspiring and uplifting audiences.



A New Orleans native, Kerin's life took a pivotal turn after Hurricane Katrina, leading her to build a new chapter in Greenville, SC. Outside of her professional endeavors, she enjoys strength training, focusing on wellness, and spending time with family and friends. She is deeply committed to personal growth, community, and building a meaningful legacy.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Kerin M. Cagle on board for the creation of "Unstoppable” and looks forward to the insights she will contribute. Stay tuned for "Unstoppable” and prepare to be inspired by the collective wisdom of Kerin M. Cagle, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.

