Schneider Electric's Go Green Competition Returns In 2025

Global participants will compete for a prize pool of â‚¬10,000, while receiving mentorship from industry experts.

Dubai, United Arab Emiratesâ€“Â Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, opened registration for theirÂ 2025 Schneider Go Green Competition. Backed by Schneider Electricâ€TMsÂ Youth Education & Entrepreneurship and Access to EnergyÂ programs, this challenge invites teams of students and young entrepreneurs from around the world toÂ create solutions that promote reliable energy access, enhanced wellbeing, and greater cost savings for communities.

This yearâ€TMs competition theme is â€ ̃Renewable Energy for Life & Livelihoodâ€TM, which splits into two key areas. The first isÂ solar-powered agricultureÂ like pre/post-harvesting, storage, and processing. The second isÂ solar-powered microbusinessesÂ in fields such as retail, services, refrigeration, manufacturing, and production.

Registration is open from April 1 until May 31, which is also the deadline for participants to form teams. Teams must then submit their project proposal by June 30. Winners will share a prize pool of â‚¬10,000 (1st place: â‚¬6,000; 2nd place: â‚¬2,500; 3rd place: â‚¬1,500). Each winning team member will also receive a Solar Family Home Kit.

“The Schneider Go Green Competition is a testament to our commitment to nurture the next generation of talent,â€ said Charise Le, Chief Human Resources Officer at Schneider Electric. â€œBy providing students with mentorship and learning opportunities, we empower them to develop solutions that address real-world challenges. This competition not only fosters creativity and collaboration but also aligns with our values of Action and Inclusion. We are proud to support these diverse minds.”

Youth development:

This year, Schneider Electric is offering participants access to a premium online course,Â Get into Energy Transition,Â through Schneider Electric University, to develop their technical skills in sustainability and improve understanding of the green economy. This training is a result of international collaboration between theÂ Youth Education & EntrepreneurshipÂ program andÂ INCO. It aims to accelerate impactful and scalable solutions and prepare students for a career in the industry.

Mentorship is a key part of the Schneider Go Green Competition. Schneider Electric guides participants via theÂ Youth Education & EntrepreneurshipÂ andÂ Access to EnergyÂ programs. Mentoring sessions help students refine their ideas, develop practical solutions, and gain insights into the real-world applications of their projects.

Quote from winners of the 2022 competition:Â“WeÂ were soon assigned a mentor from Schneider Electric, who helped us develop our bold idea. They were our guiding star, helping us to align our project to Schneiderâ€TMs technical and business requirements. We complemented each other so that our solution was both attractive and closely connected to usersâ€TM needs. Throughout the process, we faced challenges, but even difficulties and failures didnâ€TMt distract us. We tried to reach the goal the four of us believed in day after day.”

