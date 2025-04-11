403
Schneider Electric's Go Green Competition Returns In 2025
This yearâ€TMs competition theme is â€ ̃Renewable Energy for Life & Livelihoodâ€TM, which splits into two key areas. The first isÂ solar-powered agricultureÂ like pre/post-harvesting, storage, and processing. The second isÂ solar-powered microbusinessesÂ in fields such as retail, services, refrigeration, manufacturing, and production. Registration is open from April 1 until May 31, which is also the deadline for participants to form teams. Teams must then submit their project proposal by June 30. Winners will share a prize pool of â‚¬10,000 (1st place: â‚¬6,000; 2nd place: â‚¬2,500; 3rd place: â‚¬1,500). Each winning team member will also receive a Solar Family Home Kit. “The Schneider Go Green Competition is a testament to our commitment to nurture the next generation of talent,â€ said Charise Le, Chief Human Resources Officer at Schneider Electric. â€œBy providing students with mentorship and learning opportunities, we empower them to develop solutions that address real-world challenges. This competition not only fosters creativity and collaboration but also aligns with our values of Action and Inclusion. We are proud to support these diverse minds.” Youth development: This year, Schneider Electric is offering participants access to a premium online course,Â Get into Energy Transition,Â through Schneider Electric University, to develop their technical skills in sustainability and improve understanding of the green economy. This training is a result of international collaboration between theÂ Youth Education & EntrepreneurshipÂ program andÂ INCO. It aims to accelerate impactful and scalable solutions and prepare students for a career in the industry. Mentorship is a key part of the Schneider Go Green Competition. Schneider Electric guides participants via theÂ Youth Education & EntrepreneurshipÂ andÂ Access to EnergyÂ programs. Mentoring sessions help students refine their ideas, develop practical solutions, and gain insights into the real-world applications of their projects. Quote from winners of the 2022 competition:Â“WeÂ were soon assigned a mentor from Schneider Electric, who helped us develop our bold idea. They were our guiding star, helping us to align our project to Schneiderâ€TMs technical and business requirements. We complemented each other so that our solution was both attractive and closely connected to usersâ€TM needs. Throughout the process, we faced challenges, but even difficulties and failures didnâ€TMt distract us. We tried to reach the goal the four of us believed in day after day.” About Schneider Electric: Schneiderâ€TMs purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency. We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers. We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.
Global participants will compete for a prize pool of â‚¬10,000, while receiving mentorship from industry experts.
