US plans on screening migrants over anti-Semitic uploads
(MENAFN) The US government will now review the social media activity of immigration applicants and deny entry or residency to individuals who post content deemed anti-Semitic, according to an announcement by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Wednesday.
Under the new policy, immigration officers can use social media posts interpreted as supporting groups labeled as terrorist organizations by the US—such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis—as grounds to reject applications for student visas or permanent residency (green cards). USCIS stated that social media content promoting or endorsing what it defines as anti-Semitic terrorism or related organizations will be treated as a negative factor in immigration decisions.
Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), emphasized that the US will not offer refuge to those who sympathize with terrorist organizations. “There is no obligation to admit people who support anti-Semitic violence,” she said, adding that invoking free speech protections under the First Amendment won’t shield applicants from rejection. “Think again. You are not welcome here,” she declared.
The policy takes immediate effect and applies to both student visa applicants and those seeking permanent residency.
This development is part of a broader immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump, who returned to office in January. His administration has already expanded fast-track deportations, defunded sanctuary cities, declared a national emergency to deploy military forces to the border, and is increasing capacity in migrant detention facilities to 30,000 people.
The policy also aligns with ongoing efforts to remove foreign students linked to anti-Israel demonstrations on US campuses. Hundreds of international students have had their visas revoked, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirming that around 300 had already been stripped of their status.
This intensified enforcement follows widespread pro-Palestinian protests at US universities over the war in Gaza, where students called for an end to American support for Israel. In response, the administration has also slashed federal funding to universities like Harvard and Columbia, accusing them of failing to combat anti-Semitism during the protests.
