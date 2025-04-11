Seychelles: Ambassador Georges Tirant Presents Letter Of Credence To Food And Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Qu Dongyu

On 9th April 2025, the resident Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles in France, Georges Tirant, presented his Letter of Credence to the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Mr. Qu Dongyu, as the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Seychelles to the FAO at the organization's Headquarters in Rome, Italy.

Following the presentation ceremony, Ambassador Tirant and the FAO Director-General Dongyu engaged in a productive discussion on a broad range of topics of mutual interest including food security, climate change, maritime security, sustainable fisheries, and the preservation of marine ecosystems.

Ambassador Tirant emphasized the importance of collective action to build resilient food systems, combat the impacts of climate change, and ensure the sustainable use of marine resources. He also expressed confidence in forging stronger partnerships with the FAO to advance the priorities and agenda of the Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The FAO Director-General welcomed Ambassador Tirant's accreditation and reiterated the organization's dedication to fostering international collaboration. Both leaders highlighted the urgency of addressing these challenges to create a sustainable future for generations to come.

Also present in the ceremony were the Minister-Counsellor at the Embassy of Seychelles in Paris, Mr Jacques Belle, and representative of the Seychelles' Consulate General in Rome, Ms. Paola Adelmann.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Affairs Department - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Republic of Seychelles.