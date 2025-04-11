Orderlymeds' Response To Eli Lilly's Cease-And-Desist Letter

ATLANTA, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 01, 2025, OrderlyMeds received a Cease-and-Desist letter from Eli Lilly regarding the compounding of Tirzepatide. This is our open response.

Prescribers and pharmacists have been taking care of their patients with customized, compounded medications since before Eli Lilly existed. Compounding medications for individual patients allows healthcare providers to customize treatments that reflect each person's unique medical needs. Patients with allergies, vulnerability to side effects, dosage sensitivities, and other personal needs benefit from treatment tailored to their individual needs. In contrast, manufactured products are inherently standardized and not custom. Tirzepatide is no exception.

At OrderlyMeds, we believe that patients deserve a say in their own healthcare and wellness goals. OrderlyMeds believes that each person is unique and deserves an individualized medical regimen. Compliantly compounded medications is a critical tool to meet those goals.

Eli Lilly's Cease-and-Desist letter only reinforces and reinvigorates OrderlyMeds' mission to provide patients with tailored healthcare solutions, access, and choice. So, rest assured that OrderlyMeds will defend itself and our patients against these attacks that aimed solely at driving shareholder value for Big Pharma, not the individualized needs of you, the patient.

So, what does this mean for our patients? Nothing. OrderlyMeds will continue providing its patients with the dedicated and individualized care you have come to know and love. We will fight for you, the patient, in order to ensure the continuation of your personalized healthcare.

While for many of you, your path on a GLP-1 medication may be your first exposure to compounding pharmacies, the practice of compounding medications has been around since the beginning of pharmacies in the United States. The practice of compounding is subject to strict rules and requirements.

Just as we are committed to patient access to care, we are equally committed to patient safety. You are and always will be our priority.

We stand with our colleagues in the compounding industry and are committed to continued access to patient-specific medications. Please stay tuned for updates and know that OrderlyMeds will continue to fight for you!

Healthy regards,

Chris Spears | Founder & CEO

About OrderlyMeds

OrderlyMeds, a vertically-integrated healthtech platform dedicated to making personalized medicine more accessible and affordable, recently announced its new personalized medicine strategy-marking a bold evolution in the future of GLP-1 care and beyond. This next chapter will expand OrderlyMeds' offerings from prescription access into fully customized treatment plans developed by a medical provider and tailored to an individual's biology, behavior, and overall well-being based on a comprehensive health analysis.

"Everyone is talking about personalized medicine, but no one is defining it," said Chris Spears, CEO and founder of OrderlyMeds. "At OrderlyMeds, we're going further. We're not just providing individuals with access to personalized medicine-we're personalizing the experience. Our founding mission is about restoring dignity, access, and simplicity to healthcare. People don't just want more options. They want to be seen."

The new personalized care model will debut with unique GLP-1 configurations that will expand beyond GLP-1s as the program grows throughout the end of 2025.

See the full press release here: OrderlyMeds Launches HealthTech Platform for Personalized Care . For more information, please visit OrderlyMeds .

SOURCE OrderlyMeds

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED