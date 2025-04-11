Europe Transformer Industry Report 2025: $24.6 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts 2021-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$24.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculation
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid
1.4.2.2 Public
Chapter 2 Industry Insights
2.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
2.1.1 Vendor matrix
2.2 Regulatory landscape
2.3 Industry impact forces
2.3.1 Growth drivers
2.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
2.4 Growth potential analysis
2.5 Porter's analysis
2.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
2.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
2.5.3 Threat of new entrants
2.5.4 Threat of substitutes
2.6 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 3 Competitive landscape, 2024
3.1 Strategic dashboard
3.2 Innovation & sustainability landscape
Chapter 4 Market Size and Forecast, by Core, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
4.1 Key trends
4.2 Closed
4.3 Shell
4.4 Berry
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Distribution transformer
5.3 Power transformer
5.4 Instrument transformer
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Winding, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Two winding
6.3 Auto transformer
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Cooling, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Dry Type
7.2.1 Self-Air
7.2.2 Air blast
7.3 Oil Immersed
7.3.1 Self-cooled
7.3.2 Water cooled
7.3.3 Forced oil
7.3.4 Others
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Insulation, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Gas
8.3 Oil
8.4 Solid
8.5 Air
8.6 Others
Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Rating, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 - 10 MVA
9.3 > 10 MVA to ? 100 MVA
9.4 > 100 MVA to ? 600 MVA
9.5 > 600 MVA
Chapter 10 Market Size and Forecast, by Mounting, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Pad
10.3 Pole
10.4 Others
Chapter 11 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Residential
11.3 Commercial & industrial
11.4 Utility
Chapter 12 Market Size and Forecast, by Country, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 Germany
12.3 France
12.4 Russia
12.5 UK
12.6 Italy
12.7 Spain
12.8 Netherlands
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 ABB
13.2 Celme S.r.l.
13.3 ERMCO
13.4 Elsewedy Electric
13.5 Eaton Corporation
13.6 General Electric
13.7 Hitachi Energy Ltd.
13.8 Hammond Power Solutions
13.9 HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES
13.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.11 ORMAZABAL
13.12 Power Transformers, Inc.
13.13 Siemens
13.14 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
13.15 Voltamp
