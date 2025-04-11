Ukrainian, Norwegian Defense Ministers Discuss Ammunition, Advanced Weapons Supply

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his Norwegian counterpart Tore O. Sandvik have discussed the equipping of Ukrainian forces with modern weaponry and the delivery of high-quality ammunition to the front lines.

According to Ukrinform, Umerov shared the details of the meeting on Facebook .

He expressed gratitude to the Norwegian minister for the government's initiative and the continued support of the Norwegian people -- particularly for the decision to allocate an additional EUR 5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine in 2025, which brings the total Norwegian aid for that year to EUR 7 billion.

Umerov stated that the two ministers analyzed the most effective ways to direct these funds toward strengthening Ukraine's Defense Forces. He said that one of the key priorities is equipping military units, and noted that Norway will assist in arming Ukrainian brigades with modern strike systems, armored vehicles, and other technological solutions.

"This is critically important support in light of the current threats," the minister wrote.

A second top priority, according to Umerov, is the supply of ammunition. The two sides explored various mechanisms for ensuring the delivery of high-quality munitions to Ukrainian forces.

"Norway, as an active participant in the 'Czech initiative,' is ready to allocate significant funds for ammunition procurement for the Ukrainian army," he said.

The discussion also focused on developing defense-industrial cooperation.

"We discussed launching new joint projects with Norwegian companies -- particularly in the areas of air defense and maritime solutions, where Norway has unique expertise. We are moving toward deepening this collaboration," Umerov added.

He stressed that Ukraine values every contribution to its defense capabilities, adding that Norway continues to steadily increase military assistance.

Photo credit: Rustem Umerov / Facebook