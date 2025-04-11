403
Russian FM: US Is Welling To Understand The Ukranian Conflict, Unlike EU
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, April 11 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday recent contacts between Moscow and Washington offered encouraging signs regarding the future of bilateral dialogue, noting the US genuinely wants a diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict, in contrast to the EU.
Lavrov's remarks came during a press conference with his counterparts from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, a statement published by the Kremlin revealed.
He added that the prisoner exchange between the two sides contributed to strengthening the atmosphere of trust, but indicated that fully restoring this trust will require time and continued efforts.
Addressing the war in Ukraine, Lavrov believed that the US administration has become more aware of the hardline nature of the Ukrainian leadership, especially President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Regarding economic relations between the two countries, he revealed that Moscow had proposed to Washington to lift sanctions imposed on Aeroflot and resume direct flights, but had not yet received a response.
He emphasized that Russia would continue its efforts to restore bilateral relations to normal levels despite the obstacles.
Lavrov outlined Russia's vision for establishing a comprehensive security architecture in the Eurasian space based on strategic partnerships with major organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as Asian countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
He emphasized that these initiatives focus on common interests and seek to reduce dependence on Western financial systems.
He noted that approximately 80 percent of transactions between the CIS countries are currently conducted in national currencies through payment platforms immune to the pressures of the SWIFT system.
Lavrov criticized the European position, saying that the European Union had lost its compass and transformed from an integrated economic project into a political tool for imposing sanctions on Russia.
He also accused Western countries of attempting to weaken relations between Moscow and Central Asian countries through increasing pressure and sanctions, pointing out that these attempts had failed due to the intersection of strategic interests between the parties.
Lavrov pointed to tensions between the US and China, emphasizing that Washington's support for Taiwan and the imposition of new customs tariffs had exacerbated the situation, despite the continued communication channels between the two countries, which open the way for diplomatic efforts.
He praised the strength of relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, despite the reluctance of some companies and banks to expand cooperation for fear of secondary sanctions.
The Russian Foreign Minister also expressed his country's aspiration for the participation of CIS leaders in the military parade scheduled for May 9 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism.
He said that this event would represent a symbolic message reflecting the unity of the peoples of the region in the face of contemporary security challenges. (end)
