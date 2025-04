Trip Group Filed 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM ; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for the three years ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at . Holders of the Company's securities may request a copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F free of charge according to the instructions provided on the Company's investor relations website.

Trip Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM ; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in Asia, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

