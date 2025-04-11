Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2034: Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Market Trends And Challenges
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$9.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising incidence of chronic disorders
3.2.1.2 Increase in the number of surgeries
3.2.1.3 Technological advancements and product innovation
3.2.1.4 Surged adoption of syringes and needles for blood collection
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Risk of needlestick injuries and infection
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Emerging alternatives
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
3.10 Future market trends
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Company market share analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Syringes
5.3 Needles
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Usability, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Disposable
6.3 Reusable
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Blood collection
7.3 Drug delivery
7.4 Vaccination
7.5 Insulin administration
7.6 Other applications
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Ambulatory surgical centers
8.4 Diagnostic centers
8.5 Other end use
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Abbott
10.2 B. Braun
10.3 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
10.4 Cardinal Health
10.5 Catalent
10.6 Connecticut Hypodermics
10.7 DeRoyal
10.8 EXEl
10.9 HI-TECH MEDICS
10.10 ICU Medical
10.11 Lifelong MEDITECH
10.12 McKesson
10.13 Medline
10.14 Nipro
10.15 Retractable Technologies
10.16 Terumo
10.17 Vita Needle
10.18 VMG
