Silver At $31.243 Reflects Cautious Recovery In Global Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Silver trades at $31.243 per ounce on April 11, 2025, at 06:59 UTC, down 0.01% from the previous close.
Global markets show slight variations, with COMEX futures at $31.09, India's MCX at $31.10 per ounce, and Vietnam ranging between 797,000 and 802,000 VND per ounce.
This stability follows a turbulent week, reflecting broader economic and policy shifts impacting the precious metal. Silver faced sharp volatility earlier this week, dropping from $31.955 on April 3 to a low of $30.682 by April 4.
Recession fears, sparked by U.S. tariff announcements, drove the decline, while a stronger U.S. dollar added pressure. However, prices rebounded on April 10, climbing above $31 as U.S. President Trump revised tariff rates to 10% for most trading partners, easing market concerns.
Overnight, silver consolidated between $31.00 and $31.30, signaling a pause after the recovery. India's market saw a 4% price jump on April 10, reaching $31.10 per ounce, driven by festival demand.
Meanwhile, Shanghai's physical buyers supported stability, viewing dips as opportunities, though London's demand remained weak due to uncertainty. Technical analysis highlights a bearish short-term trend, with silver trading below its 200-period moving average near $32.00.
Silver Market Update
The price tests resistance at $31.65, with support at $30.25. A triangle pattern suggests a potential breakout to $36.65 if momentum holds, but a drop below $30.55 could push prices toward $27.25.
Global dynamics reveal mixed influences on silver's trajectory. Industrial demand, which drives over half of silver's use, faces challenges from economic slowdown fears.
The Silver Institute projects 2025 demand at 1.20 billion ounces, with industrial use growing 3% to 700 million ounces, fueled by green energy and electronics. Yet, broader economic uncertainty limits silver's appeal compared to gold.
Investment trends show cautious optimism, with physical silver demand expected to rise 3% in 2025, mainly in Europe and North America. However, precious metals ETFs saw outflows, with $1 billion exiting SPDR Gold Shares from April 3 to 7 after a $6 billion inflow earlier this year.
This shift reflects profit-taking amid market volatility. Analysts forecast silver at $31.29 by mid-2025, potentially reaching $33.79 within a year, indicating moderate growth.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's concerns about stagflation and trade policy impacts add uncertainty, while China's 125% tariff rate sustains geopolitical tension.
Silver's path hinges on upcoming U.S. economic data and trade developments. Silver's $31.243 price on April 11 reflects a market balancing recovery and caution.
Global demand, particularly from India and China, offers support, but industrial and economic challenges persist. Investors watch closely as policy shifts and technical levels shape silver's near-term future.
