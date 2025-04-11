Dubai Residents Swim 29Km In The Sea To Raise Awareness About Juvenile Arthritis And Autism

Dubai residents Maher El-Tabchy and Eric Robertsen have shared a love of endurance swimming for several years.

Last month, the two friends joined hands for a mission - to swim 29 kilometres from The World Islands to the Dubai shore.

Their goal was not to set any record, but it was the passion they shared for raising money and awareness about autis and juvenile arthritis that brought them together for a battle against the waves.

El-Tabchy, who hails from Lebanon, and Frenchman Robertsen swam nonstop for 10 hours from The World Islands to the shore on March 15.

“It was overwhelming when we reached the shore because sometimes you don't know how much you can push your body through the pain,” El-Tabchy said.

“Once you finish something like this you realise how strong the mind can be to help you really overcome any physical challenge.”

After five months of rigorous training under Natalya Pankina, a former elite Russian long-distance swimmer who now lives in Dubai, El-Tabchy and Robertsen jumped into the sea, hoping their gigantic effort would help raise awareness about juvenile arthritis and autism.

“I wanted to do this for a personal reason because a family member has juvenile arthritis. So I swam to raise awareness for kids who have arthritis,” El-Tabchy said.

“I had been planning to do this for a long time. When I shared the idea with Eric, he was happy to join me because one of his family members was diagnosed with autism.”

Juvenile arthritis is a chronic rheumatic disease that can silently creep into a child's body.

“The problem is many people don't know it affects kids, so many kids go undiagnosed for one year, two years, because they think, 'Oh, it's just limping or something', but that can do so much damage. That's why raising awareness is the key,” El-Tabchy said.

For their mission, El-Tabchy and Robertsen found support from Al Jalila Foundation, the non-profit Dubai organisation that promotes medical education and research.

“They have helped us raise money and awareness, their support is very important for us,” he said.

A businessman who sells fermented foods in Jumeirah, El-Tabchy also thanked Dubai Police for their support.

“There was a Dubai Police boat next to us when we were swimming. Every 30 minutes we had to take electrolytes, they were also giving us bananas and black tea. They were very supportive,” he said.

Despite all the support, El-Tabchy and Robertsen had to fight the sea waves constantly until they reached the shore.

And three weeks before the swim, El-Tabchy was down with a virus.

But nothing could break his spirit.

“This took two years of planning, brutal training, and endless logistics. So nothing was going to stop me from doing this,” he said.

“And we did it for a cause. We were not chasing glory or records. We just wanted to swim for kids who fight daily battles with arthritis and autism. These young warriors inspired our every stroke.”