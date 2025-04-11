International Entertainment Corporation: Sets Vision To Expand Investment In Philippine Casino Resorts Media Outreach Newswire APAC

International Entertainment Corporation has struck a provisional licensing deal with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), pledging $1 billion USD to $1.2 billion USD to fuel its forward-thinking growth plans in the Philippines' booming gaming sector.

