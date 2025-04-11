VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Invitation - Q1 2025 Trading Update Conference Call

11.04.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

VAT cordially invites you to our Q1 2025 Trading Update Conference Call Urs Gantner, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO, will report on the business conditions during the first quarter of the year and give you an update on our expectations for the rest of 2025. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session. Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. CEST Participants are asked to pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call. Participants unable to pre-register may dial-in by calling:

+41 58 810 70 00 (Europe)

+44 207 098 0702 (UK)

+1 631 570 5612 (USA) Please dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start. The conference call will be available in the IR section of our website (LINK ) for replay purposes approximately two hours after the event. Kind regards, Michel Gerber Christopher Wickli VP Investor Relations & Sustainability Investor Relations Manager For further information please contact:

VAT Group AG

Investor Relations & Sustainability

Michel R. Gerber

T +41 81 553 70 13

...



Christopher Wickli

+41 81 553 75 39 Financial calendar 2025 Thursday, April 17 Q1 2025 trading update Tuesday, April 29 Annual General Meeting 2025 Wednesday, July 23 Half-year 2025 results Thursday, October 16 Q3 2025 trading update ABOUT VAT

We change the world with vacuum solutions – that is our purpose as the world's leading supplier of high-end vacuum valves. The Group reports in two segments: Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics and vacuum coating industries as well as for the industrial and research sector. Global Service provides local expert support to customers and offers genuine spare parts, repairs and upgrades. VAT reported net sales of CHF 942 million in 2024 and employs some 3,200 people worldwide, with representatives in 29 countries and manufacturing sites in Switzerland, Malaysia, and Romania.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified in their entirety as there are certain factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words“believes,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“estimates” and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the performance, security and reliability of the company's information technology systems, political, economic and regulatory changes in the countries in which the company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. As a result, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, VAT disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this report.

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: VAT Group AG Seelistrasse 1 9469 Haag Switzerland Phone: +41 81 771 61 61 Fax: +41 81 771 48 30 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0311864901 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2115724

End of News EQS News Service