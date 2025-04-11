The Bitcoin Conference And America250 Announce“Code & Country” At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Code & Country Welcomes Key Government Officials, the Global Tech Industry, and Bitcoin Leaders To Discuss the Future of Tech and Policy

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2025 – The Bitcoin Conference , the world's largest Bitcoin and fintech event, and America250 announced“Code & Country,” a first-of-its kind program exploring the intersection of public policy and technology. Taking place on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the Venetian Conference Center during Bitcoin 2025 , Code & Country will bring together U.S. cabinet officials and policymakers, leading tech companies, and Bitcoin industry titans for a summit on accelerating innovation through public policy.

Chris LaCivita, Co-Manager to Donald Trump 's 2024 Presidential Campaign and Senior Strategic Advisor for America250, Rosie Rios, Chair of America250, David Sacks, White House Crypto and AI Czar, and Bo Hines, White House Executive Director have been announced to speak. Bitcoin industry executives joining the program are Gemini Founders, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and the Chief Legal and Chief Policy Officers of Coinbase , Paul Grewal and Faryar Shirzad (respectively,) and BTC Inc Founder and CEO, David Bailey. More speakers and the official program will be announced in the coming weeks on the Bitcoin 2025 website.

For the first time, the Bitcoin Conference opens its stage to converging technologies, recognizing that Bitcoin 's adoption is a byproduct of widespread technological progress, industrial strength, and a friendly regulatory landscape. By collaborating with America250, the Congressional Commission tasked with celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States, the organizers recognize the role American policies play in advancing technology globally.

Code & Country will convene Cabinet officials, U.S. Members of Congress, and key figures from federal agencies-including the Department of Justice, Treasury, and Department of Energy-alongside industry executives from the Bitcoin , AI, energy, fintech, internet access, space, and enterprise technology sectors. Together, they will explore the next era of human advancement and the critical role that the government plays in fostering open innovation.

The Bitcoin Conference has historically hosted key political figures including President Donald Trump , Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Howard Lutnik, Ron Paul, and Vivek Ramaswamy, many of whom have taken a position with the new administration, are vocal proponents of Bitcoin , and are notable supporters of economic freedom.

Attendance at Code & Country is exclusively available to Bitcoin 2025 Industry Pass and Whale Pass holders, ensuring a high-caliber networking environment. Attendees will hear from and engage in discussions around these topics with more information to be announced in the coming weeks.

About The Bitcoin Conference :

The Bitcoin Conference is the world's largest and most influential gathering of Bitcoin professionals, investors, and thought leaders. Committed to fostering Bitcoin adoption and industry innovation, the conference has grown into a global phenomenon since its founding in 2019. Learn more at

About America250:

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

