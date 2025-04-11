MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GOALisB Applicant Secures Dual Admits to Cambridge Judge and HEC Paris MBA

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a standout success story from the 2025 MBA admissions cycle, Saransh, an applicant guided by GOALisB, has received prestigious admits to Cambridge Judge Business School and HEC Paris, two of Europe's most selective MBA programs. His journey reflects the power of clarity, strategic storytelling, and personalized guidance.Saransh, a mid-career professional with a strong foundation in consulting and cross-border projects, sought a program that would accelerate his international career while sharpening his leadership lens. Despite applying in a highly competitive round, he secured offers from both programs known for academic excellence, global alumni networks, and transformational learning experiences.“Europe was always the goal - but the path felt cluttered,” shares Saransh.“GOALisB helped me crystallize not just what I wanted to do, but why it mattered. That clarity shaped my essays, interviews, and ultimately, my admits.”With close mentorship from GOALisB, Saransh refined his application narrative to highlight unique global exposure, cross-functional wins, and an evolving vision for impact. What made his application stand out was not just experience - but authenticity, intentionality, and alignment with the ethos of each school.“Saransh's admits are a reflection of what happens when potential meets precision,” says the GOALisB consulting team.“Top global programs today look for clarity of purpose, not just credentials. We work closely with applicants to elevate that voice.”With Europe emerging as a top MBA destination for Indian applicants looking for ROI, shorter program durations, and post-study work opportunities, this success story underscores how Indian talent is finding resonance in global boardrooms - with the right strategy.About GOALisBGOALisB is a premier admissions consulting firm that has mentored thousands of applicants to top global MBA in Europe , Executive MBA , and Master's programs. With a deep understanding of global admissions trends and applicant psychology, GOALisB offers personalized consulting, essay support, interview training, and AI-assisted admissions tools. Learn more at .

The Road to a Top MBA in Europe

