Algae Oil Market Growth, Demand & Analysis By 2033

The algae oil market involves producing, distributing, and commercializing oil derived from various microalgae species. Known for its high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA and EPA, algae oil is considered a sustainable substitute for fish oil and is widely used in dietary supplements, infant formulas, and functional food products. Its applications also span biofuels, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, owing to its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. The market's expansion is propelled by rising consumer interest in vegan, plant-based sources of omega-3s and heightened concerns over sustainability. Progress in algal cultivation, genetic engineering, and bioprocessing significantly boost productivity and commercial scalability.

The global algae oil market is expanding rapidly due to a growing demand for healthier and eco-conscious oil options. Sourced from multiple algae species, algae oil contains essential fatty acids like Omega-3, Omega-6, and Omega-9, which aid cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and improve brain performance. Its cultivation requires minimal land and water, making it a more sustainable choice than traditional oils. Increasing consumer preference for plant-based, renewable oils in food, beauty products, nutraceuticals, and energy further drives the market. However, high production costs and limited large-scale facilities remain key challenges. Ongoing innovations and targeted investments are necessary to unlock the full potential of this sector.

Market Dynamics Surge in the use of algae oil in cosmetic and personal care products drives market growth

Algae oil is increasingly integrated into cosmetic and personal care formulations due to its abundance of essential nutrients and bioactives. These include lutein, vitamin E, B12, and oleic acids-compounds that deliver benefits such as UV protection, wrinkle reduction, and antimicrobial support.



In November 2024, Osea, a California skincare brand, gained attention for its algae-based“Undaria Algae Body Oil,” known for its skin-tightening and hydrating effects. Likewise, in April 2023, Upwell Cosmetics collaborated with researchers to develop an algae-derived wax as a sustainable replacement for petroleum wax in clean beauty products.

Expanding applications in biofuel and renewable energy sectors

Algae oil is gaining recognition as an auspicious raw material for biodiesel thanks to its high lipid concentration. Unlike traditional biofuels, algae-based alternatives do not conflict with the food supply chain, enhancing their appeal in a resource-scarce world. With the rise in initiatives to replace fossil fuels, algae-derived biodiesel offers a cleaner substitute with lower carbon emissions.

In 2024, Aker BioMarine revealed plans to scale up algae oil production fivefold due to robust market demand. The company secured $6 million in pre-orders, matching the total capacity of its Houston-based facility. This expansion reflects significant confidence in algae oil's energy sector potential.

Regional Analysis

The North American algae oil market thrives due to strong governmental support for biofuels, sustainability, and clean-label foods. Leading companies such as Corbion N.V., DSM, and Algenol are investing heavily in R&D and commercial-scale algae oil production. The rising demand for plant-based Omega-3 in dietary supplements and functional foods accelerates market growth. Furthermore, environmental concerns drive the uptake of algae oil in biodiesel manufacturing. Personal care markets are also expanding, with consumers preferring algae-infused skincare for its natural anti-aging and moisturizing effects.

The global algae oil market size was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 3.56 billion in 2025 to reach USD 6.21 billion in 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By Type, the market is bifurcated into Omega-3, Omega-6, and Omega-9. The omega-3 segment holds the largest market share.

By Application, the market is bifurcated into Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Nutritional Supplements, and Biofuels. Nutritional supplements hold the largest market share.

By Source, the market is bifurcated into Microalgae, Macroalgae. The Microalgae segment holds the largest market share.

By Form, the market is bifurcated into Liquid and powder. Liquid algae oil leads in utilization across sectors.

By Distribution Channel, the market is bifurcated into Online Retail, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Direct Sales. Online retail is expanding rapidly.

By End-User, the market is bifurcated into Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, and Automotive. The healthcare and wellness sector dominates consumption. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

In March 2025, ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics announced a new phase in their joint algae biofuel research program, aiming to achieve the technical capability to produce 10,000 barrels of algae biofuel per day by 2025. This phase includes an outdoor field study of growing naturally occurring algae in contained ponds in California. In May 2024, MegaFood, a Certified B Corporation and member of 1% for the Planet, launched Omega 3-6-9, a plant-powered complex featuring 600 mg of Omega-3 sourced from farm-traceable Ahiflower® and fish-free algae oil. This product supports heart, brain, vision, and joint health while being environmentally conscious.

Segmentation

By TypeOmega-3Omega-6Omega-9By ApplicationFood and BeveragesCosmetics and Personal CareNutritional SupplementsBiofuelsBy SourceMicroalgaeMacroalgaeBy FormLiquidPowderBy Distribution ChannelOnline RetailSupermarkets and HypermarketsSpecialty StoresDirect SalesBy End-UserHealthcareFood and BeverageCosmetics and Personal CareAutomotiveBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa