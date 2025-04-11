AS Tallinna Sadam Operational Volumes For 2025 Q1
|Q1
|Q1
|Change
|Change
|2025
|2024
|%
|Cargo volume by type of cargo (th tonnes)
|3 340
|3 364
|-24
|-0.7%
|Ro-ro
|1 590
|1 666
|-76
|-4.5%
|Liquid bulk
|559
|336
|222
|66.2%
|Dry bulk
|565
|720
|-156
|-21.6%
|Containers
|507
|506
|1
|0.3%
|in TEUs
|62 532
|61 252
|1 280
|2.1%
|General cargo
|115
|132
|-17
|-12.7%
|Non-marine
|4
|4
|0
|2.0%
|Number of passengers by routes (th)
|1 413
|1 465
|-53
|-3.6%
|Tallinn-Helsinki
|1 276
|1 317
|-41
|-3.1%
|Tallinn-Stockholm
|90
|99
|-9
|-9.1%
|Muuga-Vuosaari
|40
|41
|-1
|-1.3%
|Cruise (traditional)
|0
|0
|0
|-
|Other
|7
|9
|-2
|-21.9%
|Number of vessel calls by vessel type
|1 705
|1 627
|78
|4.8%
|Cargo vessels
|351
|329
|22
|6.7%
|Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax)
|1 354
|1 298
|56
|4.3%
|Cruise vessels (traditional)
|0
|0
|0
|-
|Ferries* (Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines)
|
|
|
|Numbr of trips
|4 773
|4 828
|-55
|-1.1%
|Number of passengers (th)
|364
|372
|-8
|-2.1%
|Number of vehicles (th)
|195
|191
|4
|2.1%
|Icebreaker Botnica
|Charter days
|90
|91
|-1
|-1.1%
|Utility rate (%)
|100%
|100%
|0%
|0.0%
*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.
More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: . We now also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format:
Detailed statistics on the number of passengers and vehicles on passenger ferries in Estonian language can be viewed here: #statistika-4
Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.
Additional information:
Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +372 5649 6230
E-mail: ...
Attachment
-
TS Q1 2025 KPI ENG
