AS Tallinna Sadam Operational Volumes For 2025 Q1

According to Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, operational volumes in the first quarter were in general stable and he highlighted the increase in ship calls at both passenger and cargo ports. "Also, we are pleased with the increased volume of liquid cargo, which is related to the movement of project-based goods of European origin. Grain transport was very active in the last quarter of last year, which resulted in lower bulk cargo volumes in the first quarter. The number of passengers was on the rise in the first months of the year, but for the whole quarter we saw a certain decrease due to the postponement of Easter to April," said Kalm.

In cargo volumes increase took place in liquid cargo (+66%) and containers (+0.3%), the rest of cargo showed decrease with dry bulk declining the most. Number of containers in TEUs has increased by 2.1%.

There was an increase in ship calls both, in passenger (+7%) and cargo (4.3%) vessels.

Shipping volumes, i.e. The number of passengers in shipping volumes declined (-2.1%), while the number of vehicles increased (+2.1%). The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica was stable at last year's level.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2025 Q1 are presented in the following table. The data for the Q1 2025 is preliminary as of 11 April 2025. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.