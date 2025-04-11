Shweta Tripathi On Diet: Don't Want To Start Or Follow Any Fads

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi has been following a rigorous fitness workout regimen while maintaining a strict no-sugar diet. She says she doesn't want to start or follow any fads, when it comes to dieting.

Speaking about her fitness, Shweta shares "For me, fitness is not just about the body; it's a mindset. But this has come to me from an understanding that fitness is about showing up, taking that first step and seeing it through.”

She credits her husband Slow Cheeta and trainer Tridev for constantly encouraging her.

“I fortunately have many people around me like Cheeta and my trainer who truly stay committed and that encourages me. For my diet...I don't want to start or follow any fads. Like for e.g I have given up all forms of artificial sugar and just that small effort has helped me,” she added.

She expresses that it's her trainer and fitness buddy, Tridev who pushed her to train like an athlete, who has the highest form of discipline and agility.

She expressed,“my fitness schedule is a stellar focus on building strength and agility. That's what the emphasis is on. We blend weights, complex movements and strengthen every body part”.

The actress, who is known for work in“Mirzapur” series,“Masaan”,“Raat Akeli Hai”,“Cargo” and“Haramkhor”, in March had announced her debut home-production film, which will be a women-led queer love story.

She was last seen in the film“Kanjoos Makhichoos” directed by Vipul Mehta. The film is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo film stars Kunal Khemu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta and Raju Srivastava.

Talking about her work in the OTT space, she was last seen in the crime drama Kaalkoot. It also stars Vijay Varma, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt, and Suzanna Mukherjee.