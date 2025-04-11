Largest Live Installation Create In Abu Dhabi

Around 5,000 schoolchildren, teachers, parents, and members of the public will gather at the Al Shamkha Police Training Ground in Abu Dhabi to celebrate yet another milestone for the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

In a powerful display of unity and pride, participants will form a live human message that reads:

“Congratulations, Abu Dhabi – the Safest City in the World.”

The celebration comes after Numbeo, a leading global data platform, once again ranked Abu Dhabi as the world's safest city in its 2025 Safety Index-marking the ninth consecutive year the city has held this title. Abu Dhabi topped a list of 382 cities worldwide, a recognition it has earned consistently since 2017.

The event is part of the UAE's Year of Communities, held under the theme“Shoulder to Shoulder,” which promotes unity, cooperation, and social responsibility. Organizers aim to have the event registered in the Einstein World Records, a UAE-based records authority that honors unique and inspiring achievements.

Officials attribute Abu Dhabi's exceptional safety record to cutting-edge security strategies, advanced technologies such as AI-powered surveillance, and, most importantly, the strong trust between citizens and law enforcement. The Abu Dhabi Police continue to be recognized globally for their innovation, professionalism, and proactive community engagement.

In addition to the human installation, the event will feature interactive security exhibitions, family-friendly activities, and community appreciation zones where attendees can meet local police officers, learn about public safety programs, and experience virtual simulations of emergency response systems.

Organizers say the live message is not just a celebration, but a symbol of the UAE's commitment to safety, community spirit, and social harmony, reinforcing its status as a model of peace and stability on the world stage.