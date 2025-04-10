Athiya Shetty Showers Love On Hubby KL Rahul: 'This Guy, Uff'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress and new mother Athiya Shetty melted hearts with her adorable admiration for cricketer husband KL Rahul, who compiled a brilliant unbeaten 93, scoring his second successive half-century, as he guided Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Athiya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Rahul. In the image, the cricketer is seen lifting his bat after the victory of the match, which was held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

For the caption, Athiya shared a mushy message for her husband and wrote:“This guy, uff!”

Chasing 164, Delhi landed in trouble after losing their top half to slump to 58/4 before K.L Rahul scored a superb half-century and Tristian Stubbs (38 not out) guided Delhi Capitals to 169/4 in 17.5 overs to secure a six-wicket win.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 93 off 53 balls, studded with seven fours and six maximums while Stubbs scored 38 not out off 23 balls as they shared a 111-run partnership for the fifth wicket, the highest for DC for this wicket, to seal victory with 13 balls remaining.

On the personal front, Rahul and Athiya were blessed with a baby girl. The two announced on March 24. The couple tied-the-knot in January, 2023 and had confirmed the pregnancy in November, 2024.

The celebrity couple took to Instagram onMarch 24, to share the good news.

“Blessed with a baby girl," they posted on Instagram, along with a painting of two swans.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015, opposite Sooraj Pancholi, in the film“Hero.” The Nikhil Advani-directed romantic action film was a remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 classic of the same name.

Athiya has also appeared in films like "Mubarakan," co-starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and“Motichoor Chaknachoor.” Directed by Debamitra Biswal,“Motichoor Chaknachoor” marked her last onscreen appearance alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.