JCB Enhances Customer Experience with Expanded Payment Acceptance for App Store and Apple Services in Asia

TOKYO, Apr 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only global payment brand, is excited to announce that JCB Cards are now available as a payment method for the App Store and Apple Services in Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Customers can now use their JCB Cards to pay for purchases on the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV app, iTunes, iCloud storage and more. This expansion reflects JCB's commitment to providing exceptional service and seamless payment solutions to its growing base of Cardmembers across Asia.

As digital transactions continue to surge, JCB is dedicated to enhancing convenience and accessibility for its customers. By integrating JCB as an Apple Account payment method, JCB ensures that its Cardmembers can enjoy a smooth, secure, and efficient transaction experience with their Apple devices. This move reinforces JCB's focus on enhancing the customer experience, allowing users to access their favorite content and services with ease.

Yoshiki Kaneko, President & CEO of JCB International Co., Ltd. , said, "We are thrilled to offer a seamless and secure payment experience for our customers in countries and territories across Asia who purchase Apple Services, as well as apps and games from the App Store. This marks a significant milestone in our efforts to improve the payment experience for our Cardmembers.”

JCB remains committed to continuously improving its Cardmembers' payment experience through innovations that emphasize customer service, ease of use, and security. As digital payments evolve, JCB will continue to lead the way in providing advanced solutions that cater to the needs of its customers.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 53 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 164 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

