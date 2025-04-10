MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over 5,700 civilian objects damaged or destroyed by Russia restored in Kherson region - Prokudin

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, stated this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“The scale of destruction in the Kherson region is devastating and grows daily. In total, about 35,000 civilian objects, including homes, schools, kindergartens, and hospitals, have been damaged or destroyed,” Prokudin stated.

Despite the ongoing daily attacks by the Russian army, Prokudin emphasized that restoration efforts in the region have not ceased. To date, over 5,700 civilian objects have been rebuilt.

As previously reported, reconstruction work on a local school in Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, began in January and is currently underway.

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Facebook