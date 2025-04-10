Zelensky About Ramstein: We Have Some Agreements With Partners On Air Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has achieved certain agreements with partners participating in the Ramstein meeting to reinforce Ukraine's air defense.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is already in Brussels where a new Ramstein meeting will be held,” he noted.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine's priority is air defense.

“And we already have some agreements with partners to bolster our air defense,” he informed.

The head of state stressed that Ukraine will continue working with every country, with every leader who can truly make a difference, so that the Russian state“feels a higher cost for this war, a cost that keeps invariably growing for them”.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov outlined the main topics to be discussed during a meeting in Brussels with representatives of partner countries within the Coalition of the Willing and in the Ramstein format.