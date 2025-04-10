Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
No One Will Be Allowed To Spread Terror In J&K: Shah

No One Will Be Allowed To Spread Terror In J&K: Shah


2025-04-10 07:04:44
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that any attempt to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir will be dealt with firmly, reaffirming the Centre's uncompromising stance on national security.

Speaking to a national news channel, Shah said,“We will not let anyone conspire to spread terror in J&K. If anyone tries such things, they will be punished.”

He emphasized that national security remains a top priority for the government, adding,“We will not compromise, nor will we allow anyone else to do it.”

Referring to his recent three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister described his meeting with former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as“cordial”, with discussions centred on development and governance.“We have always supported regional governments equally, without any bias,” Shah stated.

Reiterating the Centre's commitment to working with the elected leadership of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said collaborative governance was essential for progress in the region.

Read Also Amit Shah Reviews J&K Projects, Stresses Inclusive Growth 3 More Groups Dissociate From Hurriyat: Shah

Commenting on the recent terror incident in Kathua, Shah said infiltration attempts continue to be backed by Pakistan.“It is certainly not Russia. This has been happening for years. But both our soldiers and the government are alert. We will punish them if they try,” he said.

During his visit to the Union Territory earlier this week, the Home Minister met senior government officials, political leaders, and security authorities. He also reviewed the prevailing security scenario and outlined the strategy for the way forward.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN10042025000215011059ID1109416435

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search