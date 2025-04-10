No One Will Be Allowed To Spread Terror In J&K: Shah

Speaking to a national news channel, Shah said,“We will not let anyone conspire to spread terror in J&K. If anyone tries such things, they will be punished.”

He emphasized that national security remains a top priority for the government, adding,“We will not compromise, nor will we allow anyone else to do it.”

Referring to his recent three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister described his meeting with former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as“cordial”, with discussions centred on development and governance.“We have always supported regional governments equally, without any bias,” Shah stated.

Reiterating the Centre's commitment to working with the elected leadership of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said collaborative governance was essential for progress in the region.

Commenting on the recent terror incident in Kathua, Shah said infiltration attempts continue to be backed by Pakistan.“It is certainly not Russia. This has been happening for years. But both our soldiers and the government are alert. We will punish them if they try,” he said.

During his visit to the Union Territory earlier this week, the Home Minister met senior government officials, political leaders, and security authorities. He also reviewed the prevailing security scenario and outlined the strategy for the way forward.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now