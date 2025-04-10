ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS

MIAMI, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to discuss the company's first quarter 2025 financial results. The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, rclinvestor . A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ) is a vacation industry leader with a global fleet of 67 ships across its five brands traveling to all seven continents. With a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Royal Caribbean Group serves millions of guests each year through its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea; and an expanding portfolio of land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection. The company also owns 50% of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With a rich history of innovating, Royal Caribbean Group continually delivers exciting new products and guest experiences that help shape the future of leisure travel. Learn more at royalcaribbeangroup or rclinvestor .

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

