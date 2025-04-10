Podsense

Podsense Introduces New Brand Identity in with JOHN LUKE

- Jordan BentleyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Podsense , a podcast monetization platform designed to give creators more control over their revenue, has launched a refreshed brand identity developed in collaboration with design agency, JOHN LUKE. The updated look features a refined color palette, modern typography, and a new penguin mascot-bringing a more approachable and creator-friendly feel to the brand."Podcasting should be both rewarding and accessible, and we wanted the brand to reflect that,” said Jordan Bentley, CEO of Podsense. The new branding embraces Podsense's core values of freedom, fairness, and effectiveness.“Working with JOHN LUKE has been a game-changer for Podsense,” said Bentley.“His ability to blend sincerity and skill into a cohesive, approachable brand identity perfectly aligns with our mission to empower podcast creators. The penguin? That was a stroke of brilliance-fun, memorable, and a symbol of our commitment to making monetization simple and accessible for all.”The refreshed brand is rolling out across Podsense's website, merchandise, and marketing materials. As Podsense continues expanding its reach, the new identity signals a step forward in its mission to provide podcasters with seamless and transparent monetization options.For more information, visit podsense.

