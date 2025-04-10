FMC Corporation Receives First Product Registration In Brazil For Soferotm Fall Pheromone

"The registration of SoferoTM Fall in Brazil marks a significant milestone in our efforts to bring high-performance, sustainable crop protection solutions to growers," said Ronaldo Pereira, FMC president. "We are excited to provide growers with a powerful new tool in the battle against fall armyworm. Fall armyworm has developed resistance to many traditional insecticides, and growers are seeking alternative solutions to complement their existing practices. SoferoTM Fall offers an efficient and sustainable way to overcome mounting resistance challenges and enhance the performance of their pest management programs."

SoferoTM Fall features an innovative mode of action based on mating disruption. This breakthrough technology harnesses the powerful signals of pheromones to naturally disrupt the mating cycles of fall armyworm, preventing it from reproducing. By breaking the pest cycle before the next generation can emerge, SoferoTM Fall protects crops in the early stages of development, reducing damage and supporting healthy growth. The unique, sprayable formulation leverages FMC's proprietary microencapsulation technology to improve stability and extend its effectiveness, optimizing performance and providing growers with longer-lasting protection.

SoferoTM Fall is the first product to launch under FMC's global SoferoTM pheromone solutions brand. The SoferoTM portfolio of products will target destructive pests in key crops including rice, corn, cotton and soybeans. SoferoTM pheromone solutions are designed to be used as part of an integrated program, combined with synthetics, biologicals and precision technologies to improve operational efficiency.

"SoferoTM pheromone solutions inspire a new way to think about crop protection – one that is focused on prevention over treatment," continued Pereira. "With our extensive portfolio and global reach, FMC is uniquely positioned to bring these game-changing solutions to growers around the world, creating a more sustainable future for agriculture while solving real problems in the field."

Registration for SoferoTM Frugi pheromone, which also targets fall armyworm, is pending in Mexico and anticipated in 2027.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn ®.

