East Jerusalem Schools Told To Close, Guterres Saddened By Santo Domingo Deaths, Democratic Republic Of The Congo And Haiti Updates

The schools were told they must close within 30 days.

Mr. Lazzarini said that some 800 boys and girls are directly impacted by these closure orders and are likely to miss finishing their school year.

He noted that UNRWA schools are protected by the“privileges and immunities” of the United Nations.“These illegal closure orders come in the wake of Knesset [parliament of Israel] legislation seeking to curtail UNRWA operations.”

Aid access blocked in Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York that since Tuesday, the Israeli authorities have denied eight of 14 attempts by aid workers in Gaza to coordinate access to people needing urgent assistance.

Since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire fell apart and hostilities recommenced on 18 March, the authorities have denied 68 per cent of the 170 attempts by UN aid workers to coordinate access.

“They also continue to reject all attempts to pick up supplies that were brought into Gaza and dropped at the crossings prior to the decision to shut those crossings on 2 March.”

Despite the increasingly challenging conditions, humanitarian partners have resumed services in northern Gaza, focusing on urgent case management, psychological first aid, and psychosocial support.

Dominican Republic: Secretary-General 'deeply saddened' by Santo Domingo deaths

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday he was“deeply saddened” by the collapse of a building in the capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, in which more than 120 died, according to news reports.

Many others were injured when the roof of a popular nightclub collapsed during a concert featuring the renowned merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who has been confirmed as among the dead.

Heartfelt condolences

It is estimated that between 500 and 1,000 people were inside the venue. Hundreds of rescuers are continuing to search for survivors and the cause of the disaster has yet to be determined.

Mr. Guterres expressed“his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people and the government of the Dominican Republic.”

'Persistent violence' driving displacement and disease outbreaks in DR Congo

The displacement of people and the outbreak of disease in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is being driven by“persistent violence” according to the UN humanitarian coordination office, OCHA .

Fresh clashes between armed groups near the town of Masisi in North Kivu province on Tuesday displaced more than 45,000 people, local humanitarian partners said.

In a separate incident in Walikale territory, local sources said armed men raided two critical health facilities on 5 April.

Medicines and other medical supplies were looted from Kibua Hospital and Kitshanga health centre, hindering access to healthcare for around 120,000 people.

Cholera spread

Meanwhile, OCHA has warned that cholera continues to spread in the east of the country, with outbreaks now declared in four provinces: North Kivu, South Kivu, Tanganyika and Maniema.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said concern was mounting after at least eight cases were confirmed in the Mulongwe refugee camp, in South Kivu's Fizi territory.

“The camp, which is hosting nearly 15,000 refugees from Burundi, faces acute risks due to poor hygiene, limited access to clean water and inadequate sanitation. Response efforts are hindered by strained healthcare capacity and logistical challenges.”

In South Kivu's Kalehe territory, particularly in the Minova area, cholera cases surged to 77 between 31 March and 6 April, just a few days ago.

“That is nearly five times the epidemic threshold that should trigger emergency response,” Mr. Dujarric said.

Humanitarian organizations are working alongside local authorities to contain the spread, but the situation remains critical.

Haiti: Rising violence and cholera threat deepen crisis

The United Nations on Wednesday raised alarm over renewed violence and worsening conditions in Haiti, particularly in the Centre and Ouest regions, where the capital Port-au-Prince is located.

Recent armed attacks in Saut d'Eau and Mirebalais in the Centre Department have displaced over 30,000 people, according to the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM ).

“The vast majority of them have remained in the department. Our humanitarian colleagues, along with partners, are providing assistance, including food, hygiene kits, safe water and psychosocial support,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists at the regular news briefing in New York.

Meanwhile, the cholera outbreak continues to spread.

As of 29 March, nearly 1,300 suspected cases have been reported, including nine confirmed cases and 19 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO ).

“Significant increases in suspected cases have been reported in Cité Soleil in Port-au-Prince and in the town of Arcahaie, which included displacement sites where living conditions, as you can imagine, are very precarious,” Mr. Dujarric said.

The cholera response is being led by Haiti's Ministry of Public Health.

“We and our partners are continuing to provide assistance – including surveillance, laboratory support, case management, risk communication, vaccination, water and sanitation services, and infection prevention and control,” Mr. Dujarric said.

However, response operations remain severely hindered by insecurity, restricted access, and critical funding shortages.

Coordination office, OCHA, has called for urgent support to scale up aid and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further.

