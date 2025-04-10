DJI's Ronin and Osmo Win Five Awards at NAB Show 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) DJI's Innovative Camera Technology Receives Honors for DJI RS 4 Mini, DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, and DJI SDR Transmission

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, has been recognized with multiple awards at NAB Show 2025. This premier event for the film and broadcasting industry brings a global audience of industry professionals to Las Vegas for a showcase of the latest innovative technologies and tools. The DJI RS 4 Mini, DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, and DJI SDR Transmission received the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in various categories. DJI RS 4 Mini won CineD's Best-of-Show Award and Future's Best of Show Award, presented by TV Tech.

"DJI continues to bring innovation to the industry, pushing the boundaries for cameras and stabilization technologies. We are honored that this well-respected group of industry experts has recognized our efforts," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Communication at DJI. "These awards reflect our continued commitment to innovation, our dedication to creators, and our passion for making solutions that help storytellers achieve their creative vision."

The DJI RS 4 Mini was honored with three awards, including the prestigious 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for Camera Support, Control and Accessories, along with the Best of Show Awards from CineD and Future, presented by TV Tech. The newest addition to the DJI RS4 line of stabilizers, the DJI RS 4 Mini is a compact and lightweight gimbal for cameras and smartphones. Featuring the Emmy® Award-winning three-axis gimbal stabilization, it caters to a wide spectrum of creators, from professional filmmakers to independent commercial videographers and content creators.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro was named a 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year in the Camera category. This was a significant honor for DJI's first PRO-level action camera, which featured specs that rival professional cameras. Some groundbreaking features included the camera's 13.5-stop dynamic range, a next-gen 1/1.3" sensor with a 2.4 μm pixel size, and 4-hour battery life for uninterrupted longer shoots.

The DJI SDR Transmission was also recognized as a 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year for Camera Support, Control and Accessories for redefining professional video transmission by making SDR technology more accessible to filmmakers and broadcasters. It provides long-range, low-latency, high-quality video transmission while dynamically adapting to interference for an uninterrupted signal – critical features for professional filming and live broadcasting.

To learn more about DJI RS 4 Mini, DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, DJI SDR Transmission, and our other industry-leading products, please visit dji .

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as cycling, renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow.

