Kuwaiti Deputy FM, UN Official Discuss Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday UN Undersecretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare to discuss ways to promote cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the United Nations. (end)
