Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Deputy FM, UN Official Discuss Cooperation


2025-04-10 03:06:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday UN Undersecretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare to discuss ways to promote cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the United Nations. (end)
tab


MENAFN10042025000071011013ID1109415803

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search