Rinnai Applauds Bipartisan Senate Vote To Protect American Jobs, Consumers And Energy Efficiency

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinnai America Corporation , a leader in innovative, energy-efficient tankless water heaters, commends the U.S. Senate for passing the bipartisan Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution, SJ Res 4, which overturns a Department of Energy (DOE) rule that would have effectively banned non-condensing tankless water heaters. This decision not only protects American jobs but also preserves consumer choice and fosters continued energy efficiency innovation.

Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America Corporation, stated, "Today's vote is a significant victory for American jobs, consumers, and energy efficiency. We applaud the Senate for their leadership in safeguarding U.S. manufacturing and ensuring consumers continue to have access to affordable, energy-efficient products that reduce long-term costs. We remain committed to our investment in U.S. manufacturing and innovation."

The DOE's proposed rule under the former Biden administration threatened to eliminate hundreds of jobs at Rinnai's $70 million manufacturing facility in Griffin, Georgia. With the Senate's support for the CRA, these jobs-and the long-term growth of American manufacturing-are now secure.

Rinnai would like to express its sincere gratitude to all the lawmakers in both the House and Senate who voted in favor of the CRA.

"We would also like to thank President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright for their unwavering support in championing American jobs and manufacturing," said Windsor. "Their leadership has been instrumental in protecting consumer choice and affordability."

"Georgia Congressman Brian Jack played a pivotal role in shepherding the bill through both chambers of Congress and in securing Presidential support," Windsor added. "His tireless advocacy has safeguarded jobs in his district, preserved consumer choice in appliances, and protected energy-efficient products in the marketplace."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz led the efforts in the Senate to support this critical resolution, and Rinnai is deeply grateful for his leadership.

"Senator Cruz's unwavering commitment to protecting American jobs, consumers and energy efficiency has been vital in this effort," said Windsor.

Rinnai extends its appreciation to Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock for their bipartisan support.

"Senators Ossoff and Warnock demonstrated true bipartisan leadership," said Windsor. "Their dedication to safeguarding Georgia's workforce and protecting businesses like Rinnai has made a meaningful difference. We are incredibly grateful for their continued advocacy for Georgia's manufacturing sector."

Rinnai's non-condensing tankless water heaters are up to 50% more energy-efficient than traditional storage tank models, providing significant savings for consumers. The DOE's rule would have pushed consumers toward less efficient storage tanks, increasing costs. Had the rule remained, consumers would have faced a $665 price hike per unit, plus up to $1,000 in installation costs, resulting in an additional $235 million in costs to families, particularly impacting low-income households and seniors.

Rinnai remains committed to providing innovative, energy-efficient solutions that benefit consumers, the environment, and the economy. We are thankful for the Senate's leadership in safeguarding these important priorities.

About Rinnai:

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances, including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances, and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and has the highest efficiency of any tankless water heater brand in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.3 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and Creating a healthier way of living®. For more information about Rinnai's entire product line, visit .

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Rinnai® and Creating a healthier way of living® are the registered trademarks of Rinnai Corporation used under license by Rinnai America Corporation.

SOURCE Rinnai America Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED