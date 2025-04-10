Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price Hits Record High As Dollar Crashes


2025-04-10 02:35:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: The price of gold, seen as an investment haven, struck a record high Thursday as the dollar tumbled on renewed fears over fallout from US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Gold reached a record above $3,171 an ounce, as a falling US currency makes the precious metal more attractive to holders of some rival currencies.

