UJH, Islamic Relief USA Talk Medical Cooperation, Projects

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director-General of the University of Jordan Hospital (UJH) Nader Bsoul and a delegation from the Islamic Relief USA, headed by CEO Ahmed Shehata, on Thursday discussed ways to enhance cooperation and opportunities for implementing joint medical campaigns.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance joint cooperation with support from the International Medical Centre (IMC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), under several axes, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The collaboration mainly covers treatment of refugee patients and underprivileged Jordanians, as well as doctor training and conduct of cardiac catheterisations, which are expected to take place during June of this year.

During the meeting, Bsoul reviewed the hospital's services as an academic medical centre that provides healthcare to over 630,000 patients annually, with 64 medical specialties and a capacity of 625 beds.

Bsoul said talks reflected interest of international organisations in supporting national health institutions and their aspiration to build "effective" partnerships that contribute to expanding scope of services, amid the challenges due to the increasing number of patients and refugees.

He noted that the hospital implements humanitarian medical initiatives led by international medical teams, mainly child congenital heart defect surgeries, with Smile International.

The director-general pointed out that the hospital's medical teams possess the "highest levels of quality and scientific technology."

Shehata expressed "deep" appreciation for the UJH's "remarkable" efforts in providing "integrated" healthcare, stressing that the organisation seeks to enhance its partnerships with Jordan's "leading" medical institutions to support "sustainable" projects in the fields of health, education, and social development.

UNHCR representatives highlighted the importance of trilateral cooperation, as a model for integrating international and national efforts to serve the most vulnerable groups, mainly refugees.

Members of the visiting team toured the hospital's Heart Centre and checked on the cardiac catheterisation ward and the intensive care unit for cardiac diseases.

The delegates were also briefed by head of the Cardiology Section Hanna Makhamreh on the centre's operating mechanism and advanced medical procedures.