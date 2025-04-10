Miningnewsbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Upsizes Private Placement To C$1.5 Million On Strong Investor Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing from C$705,000 to up to C$1.5 million, citing robust investor interest. The upsized offering will consist of units priced at $0.03 each, with every unit comprising one common share and one warrant exercisable at $0.05 for 36 months. Crescat Capital LLC has committed to invest up to 33% of the offering to support exploration at Fathom's Gochager Lake Project in Saskatchewan. Proceeds will fund expanded fieldwork including soil geochemistry and geophysics ahead of a fall drill program.

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is a junior exploration company focused on exploring for and developing world class nickel camps in the province of Saskatchewan.

